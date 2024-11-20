Kogi Government To Crack Down On Landlords Renting To ‘Yahoo Boys’

The Kogi State Government has pledged to take decisive action against property owners who accommodate individuals engaged in internet fraud, commonly known as Yahoo Boys, within the state.

The Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Abanika Taiye, made this known during a press briefing in Lokoja on Tuesday.

The announcement came as part of preparations for a two-day stakeholders’ symposium on housing and urban development in the state.

Taiye expressed disappointment over the complicity of some landlords, accusing them of undermining government efforts to curb criminal activities by leasing properties to individuals with dubious financial sources.

To address the issue, Taiye revealed that the government is working on a new policy, currently being deliberated in the House of Assembly.

The proposed bill aims to regulate property ownership and rental practices, ensuring landlords are held accountable for the tenants they accommodate.

Highlighting the government’s strategy, Taiye said, “The Kogi State Government is creating awareness by bringing all the relevant stakeholders on board in the building sector for a robust dialogue in which we will come out with a blueprint that will serve as a guideline for the provision of houses for our people.

“Policy and law is very important in any organization or ministry. When it is made and strictly adhered to, the government will be able to check the excesses of property owners or landlords in the State.”

The ministry, he added, has already put mechanisms in place to curb exploitation and ensure compliance among property owners, aiming to create a safer and more organized urban environment for residents.