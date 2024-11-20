How Plot To Oust General Abacha In 1995 Coup Failed

Retired Nigerian Army Colonel Ralph Bello-Fadile has unveiled details of an attempted coup against former Head of State, Sani Abacha, in 1995, which he played a key role in.

Contrary to its portrayal as a “phantom coup,” Bello-Fadile reveals in his newly published memoir that the effort was a calculated attempt to restore democracy in Nigeria.

The book, published by Premium Times Books and launched in Abuja, chronicles Bello-Fadile’s life, military career, and the harrowing events surrounding his arrest, trial, and sentencing during the coup attempt.

Among those implicated were prominent figures like former military Head of State Olusegun Obasanjo and Major General Shehu Yar’Adua, who died in prison.

On page 227 of the memoir, Bello-Fadile reflects: “Knowing the immense danger that lay ahead of daring to dream of a democratic Nigeria… I did it all the same.” He describes the period as perilous, with a mix of hope for democracy and fear of the consequences.

Dubbed “The Enterprise,” Bello-Fadile recounts the coup plot and the brutal treatment he and others endured.

He describes being chained to a steel cabinet and witnessing his colleague, Brigadier General Lawan Gwadabe, nearly tortured to death.

Convicted of treason by a military tribunal, Bello-Fadile was sentenced to death by firing squad in July 1995.

However, his sentence was later commuted, and he was released in 1999 following Abacha’s death.

The memoir also sheds light on the roles played by individuals such as Felix Mujakperuo, now a traditional ruler, and Hamza Al-Mustapha, Abacha’s chief security officer, who reportedly used “coup videos” to curry favor with traditional leaders. Bello-Fadile credits figures like Beko Ransome-Kuti and international advocacy for preventing the executions.

The retired colonel recounts surviving several near-death experiences, including narrowly avoiding the 1992 Nigeria Airforce C-130 Hercules crash, which killed 159 officers.