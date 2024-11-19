Tragedy Strikes Zakari Family As Former NIA DG’s Son Dies Hours After Father’s Passing

The Zakari family has been hit by a double tragedy following the death of Mubarak Zakari, the youngest son of the late former Director-General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ibrahim Zakari.

Mubarak, aged 34, passed away just hours after his father’s burial.

Ambassador Zakari, who served as the NIA’s Director-General from 1995 to 1998 and held the position of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in the early 1990s, died on Sunday morning at the age of 81 in Abuja.

His remains were transported to his hometown of Katsina for burial the same day.

According to PRNigeria, Mubarak appeared to be in good health during the journey to Katsina, where he accompanied his father’s remains alongside family members and mourners.

Family sources quoted by PRNigeria revealed that Mubarak, who had a close bond with his father, was overwhelmed by the emotional toll of the loss. He passed away just hours after his father’s burial.

A funeral prayer for Mubarak was held on Monday at the family’s residence in GRA, Katsina.

The sudden deaths have plunged the family and community into mourning, with many expressing shock at the turn of events.

Ambassador Zakari was widely respected for his contributions to Nigeria’s intelligence and diplomatic efforts, including leading the country’s anti-terrorism initiatives during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.