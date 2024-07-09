‘Hunger Dey’ – Actor Hanks Anuku Protests Amid Hardship In Nigeria (VIDEO)

Renowned actor, Hanks Anuku, has taken to the streets in a solo protest to highlight the issue of hunger in Nigeria.

A viral online video shows Anuku decrying the pervasive hunger and hardship affecting many Nigerians.

In the video, the actor waves the Nigerian flag while chanting “hunger dey oo” as onlookers watch with interest.

Online viewers have expressed sympathy, noting the impact of seeing a veteran actor speak out against hunger.

Naija News recalls that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olisa Agbakoba, had cautioned the Federal Government about the potential for a “hunger riot” due to the escalating food insecurity in the country.

Speaking to journalists in his Ikoyi, Lagos office, Agbakoba emphasized the urgency of addressing the widespread inability of many Nigerians to afford basic food necessities amid severe poverty.

He warned that the growing desperation among Nigerians could soon lead to mass protests, with people resorting to looting homes and shops for food in broad daylight.

Meanwhile, the United Nations had warned that 82 million Nigerians, accounting for about 64% of the country’s population, could face hunger by 2030.

The UN has urged the Nigerian government to address climate change, pest infestations, and other threats to agricultural productivity to avert this crisis.

See video below: