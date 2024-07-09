Don’t Pay For Transformers, Cables, Others – NERC Tells Nigerians

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued a stern warning to electricity consumers nationwide, advising them against purchasing distribution infrastructure such as transformers, cables, or poles.

In a recent statement released on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), NERC clarified that the responsibility for acquiring and maintaining electricity distribution infrastructure squarely falls on the distribution companies (DisCos), not on the consumers.

The regulatory body stated, “Is your distribution company expecting you to buy transformers, cables, or poles? Don’t! It is the DisCo’s obligation, not yours!”

This directive comes amid reports that some distribution companies have been shifting this financial burden onto their customers.

NERC further encouraged consumers to actively report any instances where they are coerced into making such purchases or face delays in the installation of necessary infrastructure.

The statement added, “Report any coercion to purchase, or delays in providing these materials to NERC for prompt action.”

The commission emphasized its readiness to take prompt action against such violations to protect consumer rights.

To streamline the process of lodging complaints, NERC has established dedicated communication channels.

According to NERC, Customers can reach out via email at [email protected] or through the phone number 07074865354 for any issues related to network investments.