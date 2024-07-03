‘Nnamdi Kanu, A Champion Of Truth, Justice Like Mandela’ – Kinsmen Write Tinubu

The youths of Ibeku ancient kingdom in Umuahia, Abia State, who are kinsmen of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have likened him to the late South African leader, Nelson Mandela, citing his commitment to truth, equity, and justice.

In a letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the youths expressed regret over the previous administration’s decision to detain Kanu instead of addressing his calls for equity and fairness.

They emphasized the detrimental impact of Kanu’s prolonged detention on the peace and security of the South East region, urging President Tinubu to heed the widespread calls across Nigeria for Kanu’s release.

Following an emergency meeting at their national secretariat in Isieke Ibeku, the youths issued a communique stating that Kanu is not a terrorist but rather a voice against longstanding injustices faced by his people.

They called for Kanu’s release, drawing parallels between his advocacy and the struggles of other freedom fighters who have been freed after facing similar charges.

The communique, signed by their National President Martins Chiedozie Nwosu and Secretary Chibuzor Onwukamuche, highlighted Kanu’s commitment to truth, equity, and justice for the Igbo tribe and the Eastern part of Nigeria, akin to Mandela’s legacy in South Africa.

They stressed that Kanu’s continued detention has caused immense suffering and instability in the Eastern region.

The Ibeku youths also cautioned against politicizing Kanu’s plight and urged politicians not to exploit his situation for personal gain.

They called upon the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to guide public discourse responsibly and advised against inflammatory remarks from figures like Reno Omokiri.

It read in part: “Our brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu only stood for truth, equity and justice for the Igbo tribe and the Eastern part of Nigeria, just like Nelson Mandela of South Africa.

“Hence, his incarceration at the Department of State Services, DSS, has become unbearable to us his kinsmen and brothers; knowing full well the catastrophe, instability and insecurity that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s detention has brought to the Eastern part of Nigeria.

“We urge politicians not to politicize the detention of our dear brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and to objectively work towards his unconditional release.

“We implore Ohaneze Ndigbo to advise Reno Omokiri to always sensor his utterances on the issues concerning the release of our brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

In a separate letter dated July 1, the Ibeku Youth Association expressed deep sorrow and weariness over Kanu’s arbitrary and prolonged detention, despite court rulings ordering his release.

They asserted that Kanu’s agitation was driven by a genuine desire for equity and justice, aiming to secure fair representation for Eastern and Southern Nigerians within the country.

The letter recounted the government’s mishandling of Kanu’s peaceful advocacy, leading to his arrest and subsequent violence against Igbo youths in 2017.

They appealed to President Tinubu to show clemency and release Kanu, emphasizing that his continued detention exacerbates instability and economic hardship in the region.

Despite court orders demanding Kanu’s unconditional release, he remains confined at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Abuja since his extradition from Kenya in June 2021.

This has sparked widespread calls for justice and governmental accountability in addressing the growing tensions and insecurity in the South East region.