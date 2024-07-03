Kenya Protests: Police Arrest Over 270 Protesters, Declare 40 Others Wanted

Authorities in Kenya have confirmed the arrest of more than 270 individuals following nationwide protests that swept across the country on Tuesday.

The police stated that those arrested are suspected of engaging in criminal activities during the demonstrations, which were originally aimed at protesting against governance issues.

“The security forces identified suspects involved in criminal acts under the guise of protest and apprehended them,” said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in a statement released late Tuesday, posted on social media.

In Nairobi alone, 204 individuals were taken into custody, with an additional 68 arrested in various other regions, according to the statement.

“The DCI has deployed investigators across affected areas to track down suspects captured on CCTV and mobile recordings committing violent acts such as robbery, theft, and vandalism against innocent citizens,” the statement added.

The protests, which began as anti-finance bill demonstrations last month, escalated into broader anti-government protests on Tuesday, drawing thousands of participants across multiple regions.

Videos circulating online depicted scenes of violence, including clashes with police, looting, and property damage in Nairobi and other cities.

In a subsequent update posted on social media Wednesday morning, police declared 40 individuals wanted for their alleged involvement in causing unrest during the protests.

“The individuals pictured below are wanted by the police for their unlawful activities during the anti-finance bill 2024 demonstrations.

“We urge them to surrender at the nearest police station,” read the police circular.

The public was encouraged to provide any information on the whereabouts of the suspects through confidential hotlines.

Addressing a shooting incident in Ganjoni, Mombasa, allegedly involving the owner of QAFFEE POINT Hotel, the police assured that the shooter had been apprehended, disarmed, and placed in custody.

“We are attending to two injured persons who are receiving medical treatment.

“The DCI appreciates the public’s prompt assistance in getting the injured to hospital and urges calm as legal actions are pursued,” the statement concluded.