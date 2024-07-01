Photos: Nigerians React To Wike’s $1,402 Versace Denim Outfit

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has sparked reactions on social media over his recent outfit that emerged online.

Naija News reports that in the photos making the rounds online, Wike was captured rocking a Versace Demin Outfit reportedly worth $1,402.

While some Nigerians frowned over the exorbitant amount of money, others berated Wike’s stylist.

See the reactions below.

@fliks wrote: “The boys from Aba could design something superior to this at a fraction of the cost. Despite the current economic climate in Nigeria, these individuals have the audacity to flaunt their wealth while denying people a basic minimum wage. The absurdity that is Nigeria persists…”

@bashrum_mo wrote: “May poverty mixed with foolishness and gross stupidity not be our portion. So a successful lawyer, local government chairman, former minister, former 2 term governor and serving minister wearing a little over 1M outfit is an issue that should warrant posting it? And as expected the mobs are convulsing under the post..”

@jrnaib2 wrote: “It seems Wike’s tailor has joined Gov. Sim Fubara’s camp”

@BwalaDaniel wrote: “@GovWike Wike’s designer defected? @SimFubaraKSC Fubara seem to have snatched his structure and his fashion designer ohh. Oginifanu Biko? To add injury to salt, he wore this in the summer, or to put it the African way “during hot weather””

@Mvnaaa___ wrote: “I like this Minister Wike’s fit actually. If someone abroad wears a denim on denim, you will be doing “🔥🔥🔥” up and down. Fire on, Minister Wike.”

@grace_emmanuel wrote: “This is the change you promised Nigerians , see as. he is dressed like a dead corpse. The funny thing is that despite all these expensive dress someone wearing an okirika will still look better than these politicians. They only spend money on nonsense”

@ksolo_his wrote: “Expensive but the design no fit am abi na advert him dey do for denim”

@obaofph01 wrote: “Wike’s tailor is in Fubara’s camp. Sim Fubara is in charge.”