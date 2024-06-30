Ali Modu Sheriff’s Mother Dies At 93

A former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sherrif, on Sunday, lost his mother, Hajja Aisa.

The development was disclosed in a statement sighted by Daily Trust in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Sunday.

According to the statement, the mother to the former Governor died in Abuja Abuja after a protracted illness, at the age of 93.

The burial rite of Aisa would be held on Monday, 1st July, 2024 at the family resident of Late Galadima Modu Sheriff along Damboa Road in Maiduguri, Borno State Capital.

The statement said, “INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJI’UN:

“This is to announce the death of Hajja Aisa the Mother to Former Governor of Borno State and Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) H.E. Sen. (Dr) Ali Modu Sheriff.

“She died in Abuja after a protracted illness, at the age of 93.

“Her burial rites would be performed tomorrow Monday 1st July, 2024 about Zuhur Time, at the family resident of Late Galadima Modu Sheriff along Damboa Road in Maiduguri, Borno State Capital.

“May her soul rest in perfect peace, forgive all her sins and grant her Aljannah Firdausi. Ameen.”