Upset In Oyo Assembly Over Alleged Plot To Suspend 11 Lawmakers

There is currently a growing tension among members of the Oyo State House of Assembly regarding the proposed suspension of eleven lawmakers.

Naija News understands that the state House of Assembly consists of 32 members, however, some of the lawmakers are reportedly up for suspension.

All eleven lawmakers who are targeted for suspension are first-time members of the state House of Assembly.

Based on information made available to newsmen on Wednesday morning, seven of the lawmakers up for suspension belong to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while the remaining four are affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The seven PDP lawmakers are Olorunpoto Oluwafemi (representing Oyo East/Oyo West constituency), Olufunke Comforter (representing Ibadan North constituency I), Abiodun Babalola (representing Ibadan North East constituency I), Waheed Akintayo (representing Oluyole constituency), Bisi Oluranti Micheal (representing Ogbomoso North), Olajide Operinde (representing Afijio constituency), and Dauda Olalere (representing Ibadan North West).

On the other hand, the APC lawmakers are Ibraheem Shittu (representing Saki West), Abdulazeez Musbau (representing Kajola constituency), Jimoh Lukman (representing Oorelope constituency), and Ayinde Waliu (representing Irepo/Olorunsogo constituency).

According to Daily Post, sources within the House of Assembly disclosed that under the leadership of Speaker Adebowale Ogundoyin, the House had made the decision to suspend these lawmakers due to allegations of working against the House’s leadership.

One source within the House revealed that the eleven members had previously reported Speaker Adebowale Ogundoyin to the governor.

The sources also mentioned that the eleven lawmakers accused the Speaker of sidelining them and mishandling their Sallah (Eid al-Adha) gifts from the governor.

They mentioned that the lawmakers also levelled other allegations against the Speaker.

One of the sources said, ‘All eleven members reported the Speaker to the governor. They told the governor that the Speaker had sidelined them, that they were not receiving their fair share of whatever benefits the Speaker was receiving. Eleven of them.’”

It was noted that certain lawmakers who have been impacted have been relocating in order to safeguard themselves from the impending suspension.

However, when approached, one of the lawmakers named Waheed Akintayo stated that he had not violated any regulations of the House.

During a telephone discussion with the media platform on Wednesday, Akintayo emphasized that he holds no grievances towards either the governor or the speaker.

He said, ‘’I do not know anything about what you are talking about. I do not know the source of the story. But what I can tell you is that I have not done anything against the ethics of the House. The governor is my leader. I do not have anything against the governor or the speaker. The House is working, and the work of the House is progressing smoothly.”

Speaking on the development, the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media, Oyetunji Oyekunle, when contacted, said that the House would address the issue on Thursday.

He said, ‘The House will sit tomorrow to address the issue. They will sit tomorrow, Thursday, to address the matter.’”