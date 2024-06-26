PDP To Inaugurate Edo, Ondo Campaign Councils

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee has approved the inauguration of new National Campaign Councils for the upcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

Naija News reports that the inauguration is scheduled for Thursday, June 27, 2024, with the aim of securing victories in these elections.

In a statement released on Wednesday by National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the details were outlined:

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the exercise of its powers, and under its commitment of ensuring victory for our Party at the upcoming Governorship Elections in Edo and Ondo states, respectively has approved the inauguration of Edo and Ondo State Governorship Election National Campaign Councils as follows:

Advertisement

“Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024.

“Venue: NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja

“Time: 2 pm Prompt.

Advertisement

“All leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of the Edo and Ondo State Governorship Election National Campaign Councils should take note and be guided accordingly.”

Earlier this year, Asue Ighodalo was chosen as the PDP candidate for Edo State, while Ajayi Agboola secured the PDP nomination for Ondo State.

The governorship elections are set for September 21, 2024, in Edo and November 16, 2024, in Ondo.

Advertisement