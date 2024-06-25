Cholera Outbreak: Lagos Assembly Seeks Improved Enlightenment Campaign

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called for the activation of some sections of the State health law to curtail the spread of Cholera in the state.

The lawmakers urged relevant offices of the government to embark on massive enlightenment of the residents on the best ways to stop the spread of the bacteria.

Naija News understands that the health emergency, which is said to have spread across some local governments has led to the death of 29 people as at Monday.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the sitting, also called for the investigation into the source of the bacteria disease outbreak to enable the government strategise better in its bid for a solution.

He said, “We must encourage the government to continue to sensitise the people in every language that is spoken in Lagos,” Dr. Obasa said while supporting the calls by his colleagues for the authorities to maintain drainages and canals and ensure proper sewage systems.

Raising a motion on the matter earlier, the chairman of the health committee of the House, Hon. Lawal Aina Musbau, moved that the government should urgently mobilise resources and personnel to combat the disease.

Among other demands, he said there was a need for the education of residents with emphasis on basic cleanliness while calling on sanitation officers to ensure they carry out their jobs effectively.

On their parts, Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh and Gbolahan Yishawu, urged that more attention should be on the provision of drinkable water to the residents of the state as this is one way to check the spread or reoccurrence of the disease.