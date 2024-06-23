FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Draw: Nigeria, Host Nation In Group A (Full List)

The groups for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2024 have been announced in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

This event marks the first time the Dominican Republic will host a FIFA tournament, scheduled to run from October 16 to November 3, 2024.

A statement from FIFA, accessed by Naija News on Sunday, detailed the groupings.

The Nigeria U-17 women’s team, The Flamingos, has been drawn into Group A with the host nation. Meanwhile, Kenya is placed in Group C and Zambia in Group D.

Spain, the 2022 tournament champions, achieved the remarkable feat of simultaneously holding the U-17, U-20, and senior women’s titles, the first nation ever to do so.

Sixteen teams will vie for the trophy, following in the footsteps of past champions DPR Korea, Korea Republic, France, Japan, and Spain.

Each of the 16 teams now knows its group-stage opponents and the subsequent paths they may take in the tournament, with the final set for November 3 in the Dominican Republic’s capital.

Here is the full list for the four groups:

Group A: Dominican Republic, Ecuador, New Zealand, Nigeria

Group B: Spain, USA, Korea Republic, Colombia

Group C: DPR Korea, Mexico, Kenya, England

Group D: Japan, Poland, Brazil, Zambia

“This will be the Dominican Republic’s first appearance at a FIFA women’s showpiece, and it comes at a time when the national football scene is on a high,” the statement partly read.

Tickets for the U-17 Women’s World Cup 2024 will go on sale on August 27.