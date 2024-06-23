FIRS Files Charges Against Firm For Tax Evasion

The Federal Government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has initiated a six-count charge against Well Property Development Company Limited, accusing it of tax evasion.

This legal action underscores the government’s intensified efforts to enforce tax compliance among corporate entities.

According to documents obtained exclusively by Punch, the charges include the understatement of tax returns, false declaration of earnings, and the failure to deduct and remit appropriate taxes.

The case, filed in the Federal High Court in Abuja, highlights the seriousness with which the government is pursuing potential tax fraud and evasion, particularly in the real estate development sector.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/293/2024 and dated June 21, 2024, lists the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the complainant, with Well Property Development Company Limited and nine individuals named as defendants.

This legal action follows an extensive investigation into the company’s financial activities and tax filings, revealing discrepancies that prompted the FIRS to take formal legal steps.

