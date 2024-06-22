Sanusi: ‘Bayero Was Never An Emir Of Kano’ – Gov Yusuf’s Spokesman Gives Details

Sanusi Bature, the Chief Press Secretary to Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has said that Aminu Ado Bayero was never an Emir of Kano.

Naija News recalls that Yusuf had deposed Ado Bayero while reinstating Muhammed Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

Despite the governor’s action, Bayero has refused to vacate his Nassarawa palace and has since contested the state government’s action in court.

In an interview with Arise TV, Bature said the former governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, appointed Bayero as Emir of the eight metropolitan local government areas that had been abolished.

According to him, Ganduje decided to bastardize history by introducing politics into the Kano Emirate, which predates Nigeria and the country’s constitution.

He said: “The action of the governor was to protect the integrity of the emirate as an institution. The Emirate of Nigeria pre-dates Nigeria and the country’s constitution, it’s over a thousand years history of people living together under one Emir.

“The previous administration of Ganduje decided to bastardize that history and bring politics into it. The politicisation of the Emirate is what Yusuf promised to restore the lost glory during the campaign.

“This is not the first time an Emir was deposed, Ganduje did it and Sanusi left Kano for peace to rain. Sanusi is now back to Kano after the repealing of the law.

“I want to put it clear that Aminu Ado Bayero was never an Emir of Kano, he was appointed an Emir of eight metropolitan local government of Kano city.

“So, with the revision of the law under one United Kano, the Emirate Aminu served no longer exists. He was an Emir of Kano city Emirate, he was at that status because the main Emirate was bastardized by Ganduje by the 2019 Emirate law.

“He was the 14 Emir of Kano but his jurisdiction was not for the 44 local government of Kano, he’s just only for the eight metropolitan areas which is now abolished.”