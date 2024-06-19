Drug Trafficking: Court Denies Suspended DCP Abba Kyari Bail

Infamous suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has been denied bail in his trial on alleged drug trafficking.

In a ruling on Wednesday, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Abuja Federal High Court held that Kyari’s bail is at the court’s discretion and is in line with section 161 (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

The judge ruled that Kyari had not shown any evidence to warrant the court granting him bail.

Naija News had reported that on May 22, the judge granted the former boss of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) temporary two-week bail to bury his mother.

Advertisement

Subsequently, Kyari was granted a bail extension upon an application filed through his legal counsel.

On June 1, Kyari perfected the bail conditions and was released the same day.

However, in Wednesday’s proceedings, Justice Emeka Nwite refused to extend Kyari’s earlier order but granted an accelerated hearing.

Advertisement

Recall that Kyari was detained following his arrest on February 14, 2022, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for alleged involvement with an international drug cartel.

He, along with four members of the Police Intelligence Response Team—Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu— were arraigned on March 7, 2022.

Two suspected drug traffickers, Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, were also charged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Kyari and the IRT members pleaded not guilty, Umeibe and Ezenwanne pleaded guilty and were convicted.