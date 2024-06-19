IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Wants To Negotiate With FG Over Terrorism Charges

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has indicated his willingness to engage in negotiations with the Federal Government through his lead counsel, Alloy Ejimakor.

This move is pursuant to Section 17 of the Federal High Court Act, which encourages amicable settlement and reconciliation among parties.

Kanu, through is legal counsel, made this known on Wednesday after he moved two applications brought before the court.

The first application is to move form 49 and an application objecting to the jurisdiction of the court.

Ejimakor said if the applications are denied they will move for the implementation of section 17 of the Federal High Court Act.

However, the Federal Government’s counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, clarified that he lacks the authority to negotiate on behalf of the government, and instead suggested that Kanu’s team should approach the Attorney General of the Federation.

Justice Binta Nyako emphasized that the court’s role is to hear cases, not to solicit negotiations.

Naija News reports that Nnamdi Kanu has been in DSS custody since June 2021, facing terrorism-related charges levelled against him by the Federal Government.