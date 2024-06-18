Missing Phone Found With Accuser’s Daughter After Falsely Accused Suspect Was Beaten To Death

The Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, has narrated how an innocent man lost his life due to jungle justice.

Edafe explained that the man was beaten by members of a local security watch group over a missing phone that was later found with the daughter of the accuser.

He disclosed this via a post on his X handle on Tuesday.

Edafe said that the perpetrators of the crime ran away after committing the crime.

Advertisement

His post was aimed at creating awareness towards putting an end to jungle justice as he posted a picture with the written words, “Red card to jungle justice.”

However, Edafe did not release the victim’s identity or indicate if any arrests had been made in connection with the killing.

He wrote, “Someone was accused of stealing a phone, a member of Anioma Security Watch mobilised his colleagues to beat him up till he died. They ran away after killing him.”

Advertisement

However, Edafe added, “Guess what? The phone was found with the daughter of the woman who raised the alarm.”

Naija News reports that Jungle justice, is a form of public extrajudicial killings where an alleged criminal is humiliated, beaten or summarily executed by a crowd, vigilante or any other non-governmental law enforcement agencies.