BREAKING: Gunmen Kill, Kidnap Many In Sokoto Village On Sallah Day

Gunmen, suspected to be bandits, attacked a village in Sokoto, killing and abducting many in the early hours of Sunday.

The attackers stormed Dudun Doki village in the Gwadabawa local government area of Sokoto, killing over ten people and abducting many at about 1:30 am on Sunday.

Details to follow…

Gunmen Kidnap Company MD, Three Foreigners In Lagos

Armed individuals have reportedly abducted the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fouani Company, which is affiliated with LG and Hisense, along with three individuals from Lebanon, while they were on a boat journey in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the identities of the victims have not been confirmed, but it was reported that they were taken around Falomo Bridge during their trip from Apapa to Victoria Island.

A person with knowledge about the event, who also chose to remain anonymous due to the delicate circumstances, informed Punch that the kidnappers had contacted them, requesting a ransom.

“Yesterday (Friday) evening, the Managing Director of Fouani company (LG and Hisense) and three Lebanese were kidnapped around Falomo Bridge while travelling from Apapa to Victoria Island by boat.

“The kidnappers have asked for $1.5m,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “Yes, it is true. We got the report and we are looking into it. Please, I’m not obliged to state more than that.”