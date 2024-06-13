Two Women Beat 63-Year-Old Man To Death After He Refused To Have S*x With Them

Russian police have detained two women accused of killing a man after he rejected their proposal for a threesome.

The suspects, aged 29 and 37, were drinking with the 63-year-old in a churchyard in Stavropol before the alleged attack took place.

According to a reports by The Mirror, the women allegedly killed the man by beating him after he refused to have sex with them.

Officers from Russia’s Investigative Committee were seen with the women at the alleged forest crime scene.

One woman demonstrated how she kicked the victim with a dummy, while another image showed one of the women being escorted by officers out of a police van.

In a statement, Russia’s Investigative Committee reported that the victim, known to both women, had suffered a vicious attack involving multiple blows to his head and torso with their fists and feet, resulting in his death at the scene.

The committee said, “In the course of an argument, the women gave the 63-year-old man multiple blows with their fists and feet to his head and torso.

“The victim died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“Wishing to avoid responsibility for the offence, the accused dragged the body of the deceased to a wooded area and hid it in a hole.”

Rosa, 29, and Martha, 37, were remanded in custody for two months over the death of 63-year-old Alexander in the cemetery.