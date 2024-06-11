Traders Gain ₦323 Billion As NGX Begins Trading Week Positively

The Nigerian Exchange Market (NGX) kicked off the week positively, with the equities market gaining ₦323bn in profit.

Naija News reports that this progress led to an increase in equity capitalisation to ₦56.452 trillion on Monday from ₦56.128 trillion recorded by the bourse on Friday last week.

Moreover, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 99,793.71 from 99,222.33 in the previous trading day.

Market breadth was favourable, with 29 stocks advancing, 10 stocks declining, and 79 stocks remaining unchanged in 8,657 deals.

FLOUR MILL, TOTAL, and ACCESSCORP were the top gainers, with a growth of 10 per cent, 9.98 per cent, and 9.86 per cent in share price, closing at ₦41.80, ₦353.60, and ₦18.95, respectively, up from ₦38.00, ₦321.50, and ₦17.25 per share.

Conversely, ETRANZACT, DAARCOMM, and CHAMPION were the top losers, shedding 9.90 per cent, 9.52 per cent, and 6.67 per cent each, closing at ₦4.55, N0.57, and N2.80 from the initial N5.05, N0.63, and N3.00 per share.

In terms of volume index, banking stocks dominated, with FIDELITY BANK trading 605.256 million shares valued at ₦6.025 billion in 417 deals, followed by ACCESSCORP, which traded 93.067 million shares worth N1.744 billion in 1,032 deals.

In terms of value, Fidelity Bank emerged as the top performer of the day, trading stocks worth ₦6.025 billion in 417 deals.

Following closely behind was ACCESSCORP, which traded equities worth ₦1.744 billion in 1,032 deals.

Nigerian Breweries also made a significant contribution, trading stocks worth ₦1.267 billion in 109 deals.