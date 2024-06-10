Stew: Five Cheap Substitutes For Fresh Tomatoes As Prices Surge

Many Nigerians have begun to explore alternatives to prepare their jollof rice and stew as the prices of fresh tomatoes continue to surge across the country.

The sudden escalating prices of fresh tomatoes, a major ingredient in preparing different varieties of food, have forced many homes to reduce their consumption.

A few weeks ago, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, disclosed that the hike in the price of tomatoes is due to an infestation known as Tomato Ebola, which reduced its availability.

As the price of tomatoes continues to surge, Naija News, in this article, lists vegetables that are good alternatives to fresh tomatoes and that can be adopted into diets.

1. Red bell peppers: Red bell peppers are commonly called Tatashe in Yoruba, while another variety is called sombo. They are a good substitute for tomatoes in terms of adding colour and texture to dishes.

Blend red bell peppers with onions, garlic, ginger, and carrots to achieve a similar effect to a fresh tomato blend.

You can also blend your red bell peppers with dried pepper and onions and add tomato paste to prepare the stew.

2. Cucumbers: This vegetable, along with onion and fresh pepper, can also substitute for fresh tomatoes.

Blend the cucumber and extract the water, which can also serve as juice. Mix the blended cucumber with the onion and fresh pepper to make your stew.

Ensure the seeds of the cucumber are removed before blending.

3. Carrots: Carrots are a good alternative to fresh tomatoes in their blended form. The vegetable not only has a sweet taste but can also give off the bright red colour of fresh tomatoes when used in large quantities.

It contains many vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support immunity, heart, kidney, and liver health, and other health benefits.

When mixed with peppers, carrots can give the reddish colour of fresh tomatoes in jollof rice and stews.

4. Palm fruit extract: In certain dishes, especially in the eastern and southern parts of Nigeria, palm fruit extract, also known as ‘banga’ can be used as a tomato substitute to prepare stew and soup.

5. Egg plants: While it might not give dishes the reddish colour customary to fresh tomatoes, eggplant is a good alternative.

Eggplants contain a good amount of vitamins, minerals, and fibre and only a few calories. Due to their thick consistency and sweet taste, they make a delicate sauce.

It could be used for cooking stew that can be eaten with rice, yam, potatoes and plantain, among other dishes.