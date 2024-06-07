Treason: ‘It Is Clear That You’re A Slave Master’ – Labour Blasts SGF

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has slammed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, George Akume, for saying that the organised labour committed ‘treasonable felony and “economic sabotage’ with its Monday nationwide strike.

Naija News reports that the NLC, in a statement by its Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, on Friday, rejected Akume’s insinuations, stating that the SGF’s utterances exposed his personality.

NLC noted that those looting the national treasury and diverting public resources are those committing treason and sabotaging the economy.

The union further took a swipe at Akume over the statement that he could not afford to pay his four drivers N100,000 minimum wage, stressing that such a statement is a demonstration that the SGF is a slave master.

NLC urged Akume to retract his statement, adding that the union remains committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of all Nigerian workers.

The statement reads in part, “The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) expresses its profound disappointment and strong condemnation of the recent comments made by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) regarding the nationwide strike embarked upon by the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

“The SGF’s characterization of our legitimate and constitutionally protected industrial action as a “treasonable felony” and “economic sabotage” is not only deeply troubling but also undermines the spirit of constructive dialogue necessary for resolving the ongoing issues.

“The demands of the NLC and TUC are clear and just. We seek the conclusion and signing into law of a new national minimum wage that is in sync with the realities of the cost of living, a reversal of the hike in electricity tariff to ₦65/kWh, and an end to the discriminatory classification of electricity consumers into bands. These demands are grounded in the need for economic justice and fairness for all Nigerian workers and citizens.

“The SGF, we are sure, clearly knows those whose actions are treasonable and sabotage our economy. Those who loot our treasury around the country, those who divert public resources meant for hospitals and schools; those who are involved in foreign exchange round-tripping; padding of budgets and inflating contracts including those who steal trillions of Naira in the name of subsidy are the real Economic saboteurs who commit treasonable felony.

“These people are in costly Agbada and drive in convoys all around the nation occupying the corridors of power and not innocent workers who are not slaves but chose to withdraw their services because of the inhuman treatment meted on them by the Government.

“It is particularly disheartening that the SGF, a high-ranking government official, would make statements that trivialize the genuine grievances of Nigerian workers. His assertion that he cannot afford to pay each of his four drivers ₦100,000 monthly is a stark reminder of the disconnect between the government and the realities faced by ordinary Nigerians. “Such statements do not contribute to the resolution of the issues at hand but rather exacerbate tensions.

“It is a clear demonstration that the SGF pays his personal staff starvation wages and may be telling us that he is a slave master. We may have to remind him that a 50kg bag of rice is N88,000 which leaves the worker with just N12,000 if he is to pay the paltry sum, he claims that he is unable to pay.

“Anyway, one wonders what the SGF does with four drivers alone? We would also want to know what work justifies the huge salaries and allowances the SGF takes home all the time? Do we need to wonder too far why we are here as a nation when you have individuals with this mindset occupying sensitive positions in the corridors of power?

“It is unfortunate that the SGF who presides over the Administration of the Executive arm of government which is one of the basic pillars of democracy and is supposed to be a protector and defender of democracy, its various institutions and practices would be seen making statements that negate these traditions and principles.

“We believe that through the office of the SGF, the citizens will feel the pulse of the President at all times, occupiers of such sensitive offices should therefore show more understanding in their utterances and actions at all times.

“We reject completely the unfortunate insinuations around the SGF’s remarks because strikes are not only legal but also a civic duty. We are surprised that the SGF will demonstrate such a glaring sense of unawareness to the understanding of the fact that when workers withdraw their services which is their right, machines cannot operate themselves so, they grind to a halt. “We expect a highly placed official of the government to understand this basic fact and act or speak within its confines.

“We call on the SGF to retract his regrettable statements and to approach the ongoing negotiation with the seriousness and respect it deserves. The path to resolving these issues lies in genuine dialogue and a commitment to addressing the legitimate concerns of Nigerian workers.

“The NLC remains committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of all Nigerian workers. We stand firm in our demands and will continue to pursue them through all legitimate means available to us. We will not surrender the trust and confidence Nigerian workers and people have bestowed on us to blackmail by the SGF or any other official.”