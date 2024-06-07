NewsOnline Nigeria, Others Sponsor 2024 NIJ Students Week

As part of its social responsibility and civic duty to benefit society and young student journalists, NewsOnline Nigeria; one of the fastest-growing online credible newspapers in Nigeria has teamed up with News Central, Airtel Nigeria, Lagos State TV Station, ThisDay Newspaper, Focalpoint and the BoostNaija among others to sponsor the 2024 NIJ Students Week.

The event tagged “Loud Am” which is being presented by the students union body, the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) is scheduled to be held from 24th to 29th June 2024.

The highly anticipated NIJ Students Week event which provides a break from academic pursuits and offers students a chance to engage in various enriching activities will feature an exciting lineup of programs, including the NIJ Got Talent Competition, Cultural Day, Sports Day, Career Show, Concert, and the Dinner and Awards Night among other extra curriculum activities among the students.

Speaking during the sponsorship, NewsOnline Nigeria Publisher, Mmadubugwu Justice Nonso said, “I am thrilled to be here today to support the next generation of journalists. As a strong believer in the power of journalism, our media organization is honoured to be one of the sponsors of this year’s event”.

He further stated that “journalism plays a vital role in shaping our society, and it’s essential we nurture and encourage young minds to pursue their passion for storytelling”.

“This sponsorship is a small investment in the overall journalism growth in Nigeria, and I have no doubt they will make a positive impact in the world of journalism. I urge you all to continue pursuing your dreams, seeking truth, and sharing the stories that need to be told. Remember, a free press is the backbone of a healthy democracy, and your contributions will be invaluable. Congratulations once again, and I wish you all the best on your journalistic journey,” the statement added.

Daniel Efeurhobo, Chairman, Students Week Organizing Committee 2024 of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos State, was very happy to receive the support as he promised to utilize it effectively to ensure a successful conduct of the event.

Also, NewsOnline Nigeria was among the sponsors of the 2023 Students Week where Mr Justice won “A Special Recognition Award” for his relentless desire to serve the people and society in general through his journalistic and SEO prowess.