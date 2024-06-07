‘I Had To Control My Anger’ – Former Ghanaian Footballer Reveals Reaction To ‘Children’s’ DNA Results

Former Ghanaian football legend, Nii Odartey Lamptey has unveiled the depth of his heartbreak after discovering that the three children he had with his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah, were not his own biologically.

Lamptey, in an interview lasting about 10 minutes on Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV’s YouTube channel, described his emotions, revealing that the revelation pushed him to the edge of despair, leading him to consider using a gun in his anguish.

The 49-year-old former Anderlecht and Aston Villa forward disclosed the distressing moment he realized that the three children he had raised with his ex-wife were not his biological offspring.

It was in 2013 that DNA tests definitively revealed Lamptey was not the father of the children, triggering his split from ex-wife Gloria Appiah and the subsequent dissolution of their 20-year marriage.

“Yeah, I took that decision [to pull a gun], but God spoke to me and since then I haven’t touched my gun. The gun was in my Tundra, but I decided I would not do anything.

“I was broken, but I was very patient about it, and that has led me to where I am today. I believe it was God who spoke to me, and so I decided not to use my gun. It used to be in my Tundra, but I decided not to touch the gun again.

“I had to control my anger, otherwise I could’ve been in prison by now. And I wouldn’t have been able to have my three children. So, sometimes when you get angry, you have to think twice before taking action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Odartey Lamptey’s life has taken a positive turn as he enjoys marital bliss with actress Ruweida Yakubu, and they have three children together.