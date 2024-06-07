Garuba Dauda Appointed As New CDD Director

Dr Garuba Dauda has been named as the Director of the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD West Africa).

His appointment was effective from 1 June 2024, according to a statement released by the organization on Thursday.

CDD said Dauda brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise in democratic governance, natural resource management, and public policy, accumulated over a span of more than twenty years.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in History from the University of Ilorin, as well as a Master’s and Doctorate in Political Science, specializing in International Relations, from the University of Benin, Nigeria.

“Dr Dauda’s scholarly work is widely recognised, with numerous publications in both local and international research outlets.

“His network spans local, national, sub-regional and continental spheres, underscoring his capacity to foster collaborative efforts and drive impactful initiatives,” the statement said.

It said Dauda is not new to the CDD, having started as a programs officer from 2003 to 2005, and later as a senior programmes officer until 2008.

Following this, he transitioned to the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) where he managed programmes focused on Nigeria from 2008 to 2017.

Subsequently, Dauda served as a technical adviser and senior consultant at the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) from 2017 to 2021, before embarking on independent research and consultancy work with various development-oriented organizations.

His areas of expertise span academic and development policy research and advocacy, with a particular focus on critical issues such as transparency, social accountability, conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and security sector reform.

“As we embrace this new chapter, CDD also extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Sa’eed Husaini, who until recently served as acting director, and the senior management team for their work during the transition period.

“CDD also appreciates the work of its International Governing Council (IGC), under the leadership of its new chair, John Odah, for its work in handling the recruitment process and steering this transition.

“CDD remains confident that its primary objective of providing insightful and impactful research and programmatic support towards a democratic and developed West Africa will continue under its new leadership,” the statement added.