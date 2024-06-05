BREAKING: Kaduna Assembly Okays El-Rufai’s Probe Over Abuse Of Office, Money Laundering

The Kaduna State House of Assembly’s ad hoc committee has submitted a damning report, exposing financial irregularities and corruption during the tenure of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The report was presented during plenary on Wednesday, by the chairman of the ad hoc committee, Henry Zacharia.

Naija News reports that the committee, tasked with investigating loans, grants, and project implementation from 2015 to 2023, revealed that most loans obtained during El-Rufai’s administration were not used for their intended purposes.

Furthermore, due process was not followed in securing some of these loans, according to the Committee.

The committee’s report accused former governor El-Rufai and his cabinet members of abuse of office, awarding contracts without due process, diverting public funds, and money laundering.

The report also criticized the excessive borrowing during El-Rufai’s tenure, which has plunged Kaduna State into heavy debt.

The committee recommended the investigation and prosecution of El-Rufai and other indicted officials by security and anti-corruption agencies.

Additionally, the report called for the immediate suspension of the Kaduna State Commissioner of Finance, Shizer Badda, and the chairman of the state universal basic education board.

The committee also urged thorough investigations into key appointees from the last administration.