Angry, Crying Customers Storm Heritage Bank, Demand Payment

Some customers of Heritage Bank on Wednesday, stormed the Calabar branch of the failed bank to demand payment of their deposits.

The obviously angry customers, who arrived as early as 7 am at the bank’s Calabar head office entrance opposite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Calabar office, threatened to destroy the facility if their deposits were not paid. Some others were in tears as they lamented over their savings in the failed bank.

However, an official of the bank who addressed the angry customers around 10 am, urged them to return to their various houses and assured them that their monies would be sent to their other bank accounts linked to their Bank Verification Numbers (BVN).

The official appealed to the customers not to panic as the bank will commence the payment on Thursday June 6, 2024.

Naija News recalls that Heritage Bank’s operating license was revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as announced in a statement released on Monday, June 3, by Ag. Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Hakama Sidi Ali.

As a follow-up on the licence revocation, the CBN appointed the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Commission (NDIC) as the liquidator of the failed bank.

The NDIC subsequently announced that depositors of Heritage Bank that have alternate accounts within the industry will be paid up to the insured amount of ₦5 million per depositor using their Bank Verification Number (BVN) to locate their alternate account.

The NDIC added that depositors with funds in excess of ₦5 million will be paid liquidation dividends upon realization of the bank’s assets and recovery of debts owed to the bank.