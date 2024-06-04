OPay Restricts Cryptocurrency, Virtual Assets Trading On Its Platform

The financial technology firm, OPay, has once again emphasized its strict ban on cryptocurrency and virtual asset trading on its platforms.

The company stated that as a compliant organization dedicated to upholding legal, constitutional, and regulatory obligations, it prioritizes the safety, strength, and integrity of the financial system.

The Chief Executive Officer of OPay Nigeria, Gotring Wuritka Dauda, emphasized that the company strictly prohibits trading in any form of cryptocurrency or virtual currency on its platform.

The CEO assured that OPay’s accounts and wallets would not be used for any cryptocurrency or virtual currency transactions.

To comply with the directive, Dauda stated that OPay conducts daily scans its platform to identify any unauthorized cryptocurrency or virtual currency trading.

He further mentioned that any account or wallet found violating this policy will be promptly closed, with details reported to the appropriate regulatory bodies.

“For absolute clarity, OPay has never condoned, nor will it permit, the trading of cryptocurrency or virtual assets on its platform,” Dauda said.

The CEO warned customers to ensure their OPay wallets and accounts refrain from cryptocurrency or virtual currency transactions, emphasizing that failure to comply would lead to account closure.

He extended gratitude to OPay customers for their ongoing trust and support, emphasizing their collaborative efforts in maintaining a secure and compliant financial environment.