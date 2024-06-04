NAF Airstrike Wipes Out Terrorist Camps In Kaduna, Katsina

The Nigerian Air Force launched airstrikes that destroyed a terrorists’ enclave in Giwa Local Government, Kaduna State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Nigerian Air Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Edward Gabkwet, on Tuesday.

According to Gabkwet, the strikes were carried out between 30-31 May 2024 by its Air Component of Operation Whirl.

The surveillance also verified a significant presence of armed terrorists lingering around the huts, with over 13 motorcycles observed parked under a large umbrella tree.

The statement said, “Executed at the stronghold of the infamous terrorist, Buharinyadi, situated at Bula Forest area in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the strikes were prompted by painstaking Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (IRS) operations, conducted in the targeted vicinity where several clusters of thatched roofed huts within compounds were observed amid thick vegetation,

“Overhead the location, scores of the terrorists were sighted and subsequently struck, bringing effective and maximum damage on the targets and their equipment.”

After receiving a tip that some surviving terrorists had relocated 500 meters west of the interdicted location, the Force promptly conducted a follow-up strike, resulting in the neutralization of several terrorists and the destruction of their hideouts, as confirmed by a post-strike Battle Damage Assessment showing the area engulfed in flames.

The Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji conducted similar air strikes in Northwest Nigeria on June 2, 2024, targeting the location of terrorist kingpin Alhaji Iliya and his cohorts at Zango Hill in Kankara LGA of Katsina State, following intelligence reports.

The area was also noted to contain a cluster of huts and zinc-roofed structures, with multiple movements of both humans and livestock.

“Accordingly, air interdiction was authorised and conducted over the location to decimate the terrorists and destroy their weapons and mobility.

“After the strike, Battle Damage Assessment footage and feedback received revealed that the strikes were successful as several terrorists were eliminated and their structures engulfed in flames.

“Still, a whole-of-society approach remains a key factor in the ongoing efforts to minimize the threats posed by criminal elements,” the statement added.

The Nigerian Air Force, in collaboration with surface forces, stated its commitment to maintaining dominance over the battlespace by ensuring extensive situational awareness, conducting constant patrols, and targeting the interdiction of terrorists’ safe havens within its various Areas of Responsibility.