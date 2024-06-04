I Was Promised Happiness For Everyone – Toyin Abraham Shares Tinubu’s Plans For Nigerians During Last Meeting

Nollywood actress cum movie producer, Toyin Abraham, has opened up on the plans President Bola Tinubu shared with her after their last meeting in 2023.

Naija News recalls that after Tinubu won the 2023 election, Toyin visited the president and shared the photos on her social media handles, stating that he was the right man for the job.

According to the movie star, Tinubu shared some plans with her regarding moving Nigerians forward, but she was silent about them.

Since then, Toyin Abraham has been bullied and trolled online by some netizens who have refused to stop bashing her for supporting Tinubu’s government.

Responding to a netizen who asked her to divulge Tinubu’s plans for the public, Toyin stated that she was promised good governance and happiness for Nigerians during her last meeting with the president.

However, people should stop bullying her online because Tinubu’s plans did not work as promised.

She wrote, “You asked me in a polite way so I will definitely answer you. Of course, I was told and promised good governance and happiness for everyone and I wish, I believe. If things didn’t go well why do I have to be the one to suffer for it because I remember I voted for Jonathan and I was bullied but I didn’t put blame on anyone after everyone choose Buhari. So why would they be curse and trolling me every time. “

When asked if she believed President Tinubu failed in governance, Toyin said, “I have faced my life and career cos I am not a politician and I’m not in government. I have learnt my lesson never to be open with my choice again.”

