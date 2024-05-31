Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 31st May 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 30th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1475 and sell at N1485 on Thursday 30th May 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Advertisement

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1475 Selling Rate N1485

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1196 Selling Rate N1197

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian currency, the Naira, experienced a positive shift in the parallel market, strengthening to ₦1,375 per dollar compared to ₦1,500 per dollar on Tuesday.

However, in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the Naira depreciated to ₦1,339.33 per dollar.

According to data from FMDQ, the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM increased to ₦1,329.65 per dollar from ₦1,173.88 per dollar on Tuesday, resulting in a depreciation of ₦155.77 for the Naira.

Advertisement

As a result, the margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rates narrowed to ₦45.35 per dollar from ₦326.12 per dollar on Tuesday.