Your First Year In Office Has Been Horrible – PDP Fires Tinubu

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scored President Bola Tinubu’s administration low in its first year in office.

The party described the All Progressives Congress (APC) government’s first year in office as the most challenging in Nigeria’s history since the Civil War.

In a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said it is apparent that inflicting pain and misery on Nigerians remains the policy thrust of successive APC administrations.

It said the adverse effects of poorly conceived and executed policies, without any supportive measures to alleviate the resulting have led to increased costs and associated hardships for the masses, and have plunged many into extreme poverty.

The opposition party urged President Tinubu to utilize the occasion of his one year in office to carefully assess the state of the nation during his tenure, critically evaluate his policies, and present a coherent economic plan aimed at improving the welfare of the Nigerian populace.

The statement read in part “The PDP insists that the current rising insecurity, excruciating poverty, economic hardship and general despondency in the country necessitating the fleeing of thousands of Nigerians especially the youths from our nation further confirm that there is no hope in sight with the APC on the saddle.

“It is apparent that inflicting pain and misery on Nigerians remains the policy thrust of successive APC administrations which became heightened by the not well thought-out twin anti-people policies of removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the Naira without due consideration for the citizens’ welfare and security.

“As if these were not enough, the APC administration continues in its anti-people policies in the arbitrary hike in electricity tariff and imposition of multiple taxes on the already impoverished Nigerians with no corresponding tangible development directed towards the welfare of the people.

“The consequences of these ill-thought and ill-implemented policies without any cushioning measures to mitigate the resultant rising cost and associated hardship on the masses have driven many into early death and extreme poverty.”

The PDP stated that a majority of Nigerians have become disillusioned with President Tinubu’s administration.

It also highlighted the inadequate attention given to security by the APC, as evidenced by the widespread killings, kidnappings, and attacks by bandits and terrorists that continue to plague communities across the nation.

It stated, “The APC’s continuing use of poverty as a weapon of mass destruction is responsible for the widespread despondency in the country where people are only preoccupied with survival rather than show interest in the government policies and activities which largely alienate them.

“It is shocking that while the Federal Government announced the removal of fuel subsidy forcing Nigerians to pay more for fuel, trillions of naira is still being reportedly paid as fuel subsidy allegedly into private bank accounts associated with corrupt APC leaders.

“Sadly, the APC in its insensitivity and disregard for the people has not bordered to render an account to Nigerians concerning the expected savings accruable to the Federation Account as a result of the announced fuel subsidy removal.

“The consequence of these is the massive loss of jobs and businesses with attendant socio-economic dislocation and uncertainty. This is compounded by the over 37% unemployment rate, inflation rate of over 33%, and over 200% devaluation of the Naira in the last one year.

“More distressing is that on the security front, the APC has merely paid lip service to the security of lives and property of Nigerians with massive killings, kidnapping, and marauding of communities by bandits and terrorists raging across the country.

“Since May 29, 2023, over 5000 Nigerians have been reportedly killed with many more abducted in various parts of our country with no concrete measure by the APC administration to arrest this ugly trend.

“From reports on governance at the sub-national levels across the country, it is clear that the only hope for our nation is the performance of governors elected on the platform of the PDP who continue to deliver life-enhancing citizen empowerment, human capital, and infrastructural development projects with a positive effect on the wellbeing of the people.

“Our Party therefore urges President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use the occasion of his one year in office to have a deep reflection on the state of the nation under his watch; take a critical look at his policies and present a clear economic roadmap which will enhance the welfare of the Nigerian people. He should also address the allegation of corruption and profligacy in the administration.”