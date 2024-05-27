Tinubu Govt Breaks Silence On Move To Change National Anthem

The Federal Government has asked members of the National Assembly to subject the Nigerian National Anthem Bill to wider consultations before passing it.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, stated this in Abuja on Monday at a public hearing on the bill to revert to the old national anthem.

Recall that the House of Representatives accelerated and passed the bill in a single sitting last Thursday, while the Senate passed the bill through first and second readings.

Speaking at the hearing jointly organised by the Senate Committees on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters and Interior, Fagbemi said the lawmakers failed to get the opinions of other stakeholders before passing the bill.

Advertisement

He said there was a need for a wider process where Nigerians and other arms and tiers of government would participate in the decision to revert to the old national anthem before it finally becomes law.

Fagbemi specifically proposed consultations through zonal public hearings and resolutions of the Federal Executive Council, Council of State, National and State Assemblies, etc.

He said: “Consequently, it is my considered view that the decision to change Nigeria’s National Anthem, whether by replacing it with the old one or a new one, should be subjected to a wider process of citizen participation through zonal public hearings, resolutions of the Federal Executive Council, Council of State, National and State Assemblies, etc.

Advertisement

“The outcome of this process is bound to be a true reflection of the wishes of the generality or majority of Nigerians. I thank you all for granting me the audience to contribute my thoughts to this national cause.”