Pep Guardiola Not Thinking Of Staying At Manchester City ‘Forever’

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, is not thinking of staying at the Premier League giants longer than expected, as he laughed off a reporter asking him to stay at the club “forever”.

Pep Guardiola is currently the longest-serving Premier League manager after the exit of Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool.

The current contract of the Spanish tactician will expire on June 30, 2025, and there are strong reports that the former FC Barcelona coach is not planning to renew his contract with the side.

After winning the treble – Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup – in the 2022-2023 season, Pep Guardiola followed that up with his fourth Premier League title in a row which was his 15th title for City.

After losing the FA Cup final to Manchester United with an unexpected 2-1 scoreline, a reporter asked him about the possibility of remaining at the Etihad Stadium-based club forever.

“Forever?! [laughs]”, Pep Guardiola responded which implies that he is not considering a long-term stay at the club.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola said some of his players would decide whether they are staying or leaving the club this summer.

Some of the players who might leave the club include Kevin De Bruyne who is wanted by a series of Saudi Pro League clubs, Bernardo Silva who is wanted by FC Barcelona, and City’s goalkeeper, Ederson who could also leave the club this summer

‌“Next season we’ll have to go step by step, we’ll see what happens, what squad we will have. We have to start to work and after that, we will see”, Pep Guardiola said.

‌“I know some players have to decide on whether they stay with us, some players might come. I’m really pleased with the team, how they’ve behaved all season. I could not say differently.”

