Full List Of CBN Directors Recently Sacked

A significant number of directors who survived the ongoing restructuring at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have been dismissed.

Naija News understands that the incumbent Governor of the CBN, Yemi Cardoso, has implemented substantial reforms, including downsizing the workforce, since assuming leadership of the apex bank.

Previously, it was reported that certain senior staff members who served during Godwin Emefiele’s tenure were spared during the initial wave of layoffs that began in March.

However, these individuals have now also been let go.

Advertisement

Reports indicate that close to 600 employees are affected, and virtually all staff members in the Governor’s Directorate have been terminated.

In the latest shakesup at the CBN, around 200 individuals have already had their engagement letters signed and will receive them in the upcoming days.

Below is a list of affected directors in the latest shakeup at the CBN quarters:

Advertisement