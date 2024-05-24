He Will Have To Do It – Omisore Hints On When Tinubu Will Reshuffle His Cabinet

A former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyiola Omisore, has submitted that President Bola Tinubu knows what he is doing and will reshuffle his cabinet at the right time.

He also called to reminder that the cabinet members are in office based on the pleasure of the President, and he is the one that can judge their performance.

The former Osun State Deputy Governor made the submission on Friday while speaking as a guest on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-political programme aired on Channels Television.

He added that President Tinubu is watching, knows what he wants and at the right time if necessary, the cabinet will be reshuffled.

The APC chieftain said: “That is why you see the ministers correcting themselves. So far, it is work in progress.

“The issue of rejigging the cabinet, that is the prerogative of the President. The constitution says that the ministers hold their posts at the pleasure of the President. Because he (Tinubu) is engaging too, he knows the feedback from the people. He knows what to do at the right time. And our President today is a smart President, he is not a dullard; he knows what he wants and for what purposes. And I am sure if he deems fit that he has to rejig his cabinet, he will have to do it.”

Omisore added that he has been in talks with top government officials to ensure that technocrats are given portfolios commensurate to their professional background and experience.

“I am engaging the leaders of the government to place professionals in professional ministries. They add more value and they start work immediately,” he said.

“The minister of works is a professional engineer. That is the way you put professionals in ministries and make the job easier. When you put square pegs in square holes from day 1, it is work in progress but when you bring a doctor to another ministry, there will be issues,” Omisore stated.

He opined that all 47 ministers in the Tinubu cabinet have no reason not to do their work optimally.

“Once they have been chosen as ministers, for them to be outstanding is a minimum requirement. It’s only when they fall short that there is an issue,” he said.

He further pleaded with Nigerians to bear with the President on the “bold steps” like the removal of petrol subsidy stating that they are only temporary inconveniences for the greater good of the country and its citizens.