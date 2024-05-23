Six States To Enjoy Better Electricity Supply As Senate Orders Funding, Repair Of Major Transmission Line

The electricity supply in the North East region is expected to improve soon, as the Senate urged the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to promptly repair major transmission power lines in the region.

On Wednesday, the Red Chamber of the National Assembly ordered the power company to immediately fix the vandalized Jos-Gombe 330KV transmission line and reinstate the power supply to the Northeast region.

Naija News reports that the six states in the North East include Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa.

The listed states and parts of Plateau State have been experiencing power outages due to damage to key towers along the Jos-Gombe route.

Additionally, the Senate instructed the Federal Ministry of Power to allocate necessary funds for the repairs and to extend the power line to cover the Gombe-Maiduguri route.

These decisions were made following a motion put forward by Senator Manu Haruna (Taraba Central) during a plenary session chaired by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Furthermore, the Senate called upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to expedite the construction of the Makurdi-Jalingo-Yola-Gombe 330KV transmission line to link the North East with the South East transmission line, providing an alternative power supply route in case of issues with the Jos-Gombe line.

The lawmakers urged the Ministry of Power to collaborate with security agencies and local vigilantes in the communities hosting TCN transmission lines to prevent and deter vandalism.

Addressing his colleagues, Senator Adamu Aliero from Kebbi Central emphasized the importance of identifying those responsible for the vandalism of social infrastructure, stating that such actions constitute a criminal offence.

“Those who are responsible for this vandalism must be punished. I am happy that the TCN promised to restore power this weekend. I hope they will keep the promise,” he said.

Also, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan (Borno Central) said that prior to the vandalism of the towers last month, some parts of the North East had already been without light for the past two years.

He said, “Major facilities like airports and hospitals have no light as a result of the activities of vandals.”