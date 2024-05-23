One-Year In Office: Tinubu Govt Apologises To Nigerians Amid Economic Hardship

The federal government has issued an apology to the citizens for the ongoing difficulties in the country.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, offered the apology yesterday in Abuja during the Ministerial Sectoral Update, marking the one-year anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The minister emphasized that the solution is to restore macroeconomic stability to regain the confidence of domestic and international investors, and that this effort is being undertaken without assigning blame.

He affirmed that the administration’s strategy to stabilize the economy is correct, though it requires some adjustments.

Bagudu stated, “And I apologise for the pain that they may occasion, but they are necessary. So, not surprisingly, the exchange rate is not yet where we want it to be. Inflation is not yet where we want it to be.

“Is our strategy right? Absolutely. We believe our strategy is right, but it requires occasional calibration. Put good money to use.

“Nothing we do can solve the problem of underinvestment in various sectors of the economy, be it security, be it education, or be it social welfare, without restoring a macro-economy that can simulate investment in our economy, which will generate revenues for us to fix security.

“Our infrastructure is not catching up with our dreams. Our educational system and our health system are suffering from underinvestment, in addition to our other sectors, the creative economy, the digital economy, and the steel sector.”