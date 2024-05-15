Quadri Aruna Hypes Himself As Tinubu Hails Him For Winning ITTF Africa Cup

Nigerian table tennis icon, Quadri Aruna has hailed his never-say-never attitude after winning the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Cup in Kigali, Rwanda on Tuesday, May 14.

Quadri Aruna was one of the 50 players from 15 countries that participated in the Africa Cup. The tournament came ahead of the African Olympic Qualification Tournament which will start on May 16 and end on May 18.

Quadri Aruna who has not been having it so rosy in the tennis world in recent months, defeated Egypt’s Mohamed EL Beiali 4-0 at the BK Arena to reclaim the ITTF Africa Cup.

Aruna enjoyed a smooth run in the game as he humbled his Egyptian opponent 11-5, 11-6, 12-10, 11-3. Before the Nigerian table tennis icon won this year’s edition of the ITTF Africa Cup, he failed in the last five finals of the tournament.

Advertisement

Those defeats came against Egyptians, Omar Assar (2023, 2022, 2019 and 2018) and Ahmed Saleh (2020).

“I never gave up on my dream, it doesn’t matter where you come from,” Aruna told ITTF Africa after the game.

“I come from a small place in Oyo State in Nigeria, and it was really difficult growing up, I just want to tell them that something great is very possible to happen in every individual. There was never an easy win in any competition, and I am happy that I gave my best and my best result in the victory. It has always been in me not to give up, even when I am down. I am happy that all my hard work paid off with the victory.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the African number one table tennis player for reclaiming the Africa Cup title.

The president sent his congratulatory message through his special adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, who hailed Quadri Aruna for his dogged pursuit of excellence “even in the face of gnawing obstacles”.

He also hailed Quadri’s zeal for distinction, the hardiness to succeed, and the inventiveness to solve complex problems as the exceptional qualities that define Nigerians.

Advertisement