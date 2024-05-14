Ayra Starr Speaks On First Encounter With Rihanna, Hints On Possible Collaboration

Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr recently shared her exhilarating experience meeting Barbadian superstar, Rihanna.

Speaking with BuzzFeed, Starr recounted the unforgettable moment that took place at the Authentic Woman event in London.

Naija News reports that Ayra Starr, known for her hit song ‘Rush,’ expressed her astonishment and delight at discovering that the billionaire and Grammy-winning artist was already familiar with her work.

“My biggest celeb story is Rihanna. I met Rihanna about two weeks ago. It was amazing; I got to meet her at the Authentic Woman event in London. Do you know how crazy that is? And she loves me, she knew me – that was the most amazing part of it,” Starr shared excitedly.

The encounter took an even more promising turn when Rihanna, a mother of two, expressed a strong desire to collaborate musically with Ayra Starr and another Nigerian sensation, Tems.

This potential collaboration was warmly received by fans of all three artists, stirring anticipation and excitement within the music community.

The Authentic Woman event, which brought these talented artists together, has been a platform for empowering women and celebrating their achievements across various fields.

Rihanna’s acknowledgement and proposed collaboration highlight the global recognition and influence that artists like Ayra Starr are beginning to wield on the international stage.