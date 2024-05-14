AGN Bans Unauthorised Pictures, Video Recordings At Jnr Pope’s burial

Advertisement

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has announced stringent measures to maintain decorum at the upcoming burial ceremony of the late actor Jnr Pope, who tragically passed away on April 10 while filming ‘Other Side of Life.’

Naija News reports that Emeka Rollas, President of the AGN, in a statement released on Instagram, detailed the guild’s comprehensive plan for the funeral, highlighting the appointment of 30 representatives from five states—Delta, Imo, Abia, Anambra, and Enugu.

Rollas explained that these representatives would facilitate the coordination of the burial activities. They will be provided with designated transportation and official T-shirts.

“If you are in any of the mentioned states, please contact the chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria in the respective state chapter. For those who want to go independently, please contact us for your T-shirts,” the statement advised.

Advertisement

Further emphasizing the solemnity of the occasion, Rollas stated, “It’s a devastating and sorrowful period for the Actors Guild of Nigeria; therefore, we shall not indulge in any unnecessary picture or video recording, not by the official photographers at the proceedings of our departed colleague’s final journey.”

Moreover, the AGN has instituted a strict policy requiring all press members and bloggers to obtain prior accreditation from Jnr Pope’s family to cover the event.

The funeral itinerary began with a requiem mass on April 23 at Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish in Asaba, Delta State. A subsequent requiem mass is scheduled for May 13 at Christ the King Catholic Parish in G.R.A, Enugu, followed by tributes and a candlelight event at Amadeo Event Center in Enugu on May 14.

Advertisement

The wake is set for May 16 at Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, in Nsukkaa, Igboetiti LGA of Enugu State, with the burial mass and interment taking place at St. Peter’s Parish, Ukehe, on May 17. The final Thanksgiving mass will conclude the ceremonies on May 19 at the same venue.

Rollas expressed gratitude to various political and community leaders, including Peter Aniekwe Udogalanya, Maureen Gwacham, Peter Ilfeanyi Uzokwe, Chief Kenneth Ifekudu, and Lady Ada Anene, for their support during this difficult time.