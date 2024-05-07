Okeowo Vs Siblings: Libel Suit Adjourned As Defendants Deny Allegations

A Lagos High Court has adjourned the libel suit filed by billionaire property developer, Sir Oluwatumininu Okeowo, against his siblings, Joe Faraday (a company belonging to his brother), Joshua Okeowo, and Tolulope Okeowo, till May 20, 2024.

Naija News understands that Okeowo is claiming N100 million in damages over an alleged false and libelous publication regarding the estate of their late father, Sir Taiwo Okeowo.

In his suit, Okeowo is seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from publishing libelous statements against him.

He also prayed the court to compel the defendants to disclose evidence that he forged a Lagos State Certificate of Occupancy over a property in Ikoyi, Lagos.

However, the defendants, in their statement of defence, denied making any unprovoked assault or orchestrated smear campaign against Okeowo’s character.

They stated that they did not malign or defame Okeowo in any manner and shall put him to strict proof in respect of this allegation.

The defendants further stated that they did not author the purported internet publication titled “Sir Taiwo Okeowo Estate Brief” or engage in a campaign of calumny against Okeowo.

They explained that the letter dated October 5, 2022, referenced in the statement of claim, was written on their authorization as shareholders and directors of Manna Real Estate Company Limited and Metal Construction (West Africa) Ltd, and beneficiaries of the Estate of Late Sir Taiwo Okeowo.

In their counterclaim, the defendants alleged that since their father’s death in 2003, no letters of administration were granted to anyone to administer the estate.

They claimed that Okeowo has been diverting assets of the estate to his personal use and has been illegally managing the assets of the estate without their consent or authority.

The defendants prayed the court for a declaration that they, together with Okeowo, are jointly entitled to the distribution of the assets of the estate of Late Sir Taiwo Okeowo.

They also sought an order directing Okeowo to render a proper account of his management of the estate and an order appointing the Administrator-General of Lagos State to take over the management of the assets of the estate.

The case has been adjourned till May 20, 2024, for further hearing.