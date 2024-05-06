Nigerian Scholar, Rose-Margaret Ekeng-Itua Breaks Barriers As World’s First Black Woman To Earn Ph.D. In Cybernetics

In a historic achievement, Nigerian female scholar Professor Rose-Margaret Ekeng-Itua has become the first black woman to receive a Ph.D. in Cybernetics worldwide.

Cybernetics is the study of how information is communicated in machines and electronic equipment, compared to how it is transmitted in the brain and nervous system.

Ekeng-Itua is leading the charge in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) endeavours across Africa as a pioneering educator, administrator, and engineer, fostering opportunities for African youth and focusing on girls.

She earned her degree from the University of Reading in the UK under the supervision of her first Ph.D supervisor, Professor Kevin Warwick, who was the first human cyborg in the world.

Rose-Margaret Ekeng-Itua, a decorated professor in the field of engineering, brings over 20 years of expertise in Engineering and STEM Education, cultivated across continents including the USA, Europe, and Africa, where she has championed pioneering STEM initiatives, ignited by her early exposure to technology in Nigeria.

Despite being in a society that typically deters girls from venturing into scientific disciplines, she uncovered her passion for unravelling the mysteries of how things functioned and exploring avenues for innovation.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering and a master’s in Mobile and Satellite Communications Engineering from a UK university, driven by her unquenchable thirst for knowledge.

Motivated by ambition and an unyielding drive to surpass limitations, she made history by completing her doctorate in Cybernetics.

Despite the challenges she faced as a woman of colour in a male-dominated field with gender biases and a lack of readily available role models, she refused to let these obstacles define her.