‘It’s Beyond Our Control’ – EEDC Addresses Southeast Electricity Supply Challenges

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has asserted that it cannot be held accountable for the electricity supply difficulties in the southeast region.

In a statement on Monday, the Disco revealed that the region’s challenges were attributed to all stakeholders in the nation’s electricity value chain, comprising the Transmission Company of Nigeria and Generation Companies.

This follows complaints from the pro-Biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra, who blamed EEDC for the intermittent power supply in the southeast and demanded that it leave the region if it fails to improve.

The Disco refuted claims of receiving ₦100 billion from the Anambra State government, emphasizing that the recent Memorandum of Understanding aimed to bolster efficient power supply within the state.

The statement read, “It, therefore, will be unfair to blame EEDC for not providing adequate electricity in the South East, a situation beyond its control.

“In response to the misinformation circulating on social media, we would like to clarify that there has been no transaction involving the payment of over 100 billion Naira to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) by the Anambra State government within the scope of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Any claims suggesting otherwise are false, mischievous, and deliberately intended to mislead the public.

“Similarly, assertions regarding the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) restricting EEDC’s access to its facilities due to an alleged debt of over 12 billion Naira lack merit. Such claims reflect a misunderstanding of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) operations and lack factual basis.

“We urge individuals to exercise discernment and refrain from lending credence to such unfounded allegations, which serve only to mislead and distort the truth.”