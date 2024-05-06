Google, African Union Launch #DiscoverMyAfrica [Photos]

The Office of the African Union Chairperson’s Youth Envoy and Google today announced the launch of the #DiscoverMyAfrica Shorts Challenge, a month-long initiative to celebrate the rich diversity, heritage, and vibrant spirit of the African continent.

Throughout May, YouTube creators across Africa are invited to share short videos capturing their unique perspectives, using the hashtag #DiscoverMyAfrica.

“#DiscoverMyAfrica empowers African youth to share their stories and rich cultural heritage globally,” said Chido Mpemba, African Union Chairperson’s Youth Envoy. “Partnering with Google fosters creative expression and dialogue on content responsibility, digital preservation, and AI’s impact on Africa’s creative industries. This aligns with our vision for a digitally-enabled Africa harnessing cultural wealth for economic growth and social progress.”

The YouTube Shorts Challenge encourages creators to showcase various facets of African life, from music and art to food, fashion, and local landmarks.

To further celebrate Africa’s vibrant music scene, YouTube is turning up the energy with YouTube Music Nights in Nigeria and South Africa, showcasing the infectious rhythms of Afrobeats and Amapiano.

Two dedicated playlists, “Africa’s Next Wave” and “Africa Superstars,” will highlight both emerging talent and iconic voices that have made the continent a global music powerhouse.

Nollywood superstar and style icon Osas Ighodaro will immerse viewers in the luxurious side of Lagos with her new show “Spa with Osas.”

Enioluwa and The Geng will unravel the drama and secrets of high school elites in their highly anticipated series “All of Us.”

And comedy superstar Broda Shaggi is guaranteed to bring the laughs with his hilarious new project, “Shaggi’s Palava.”

These exciting new shows will premiere exclusively on YouTube.

Aspiring filmmakers and content creators can also take advantage of specialized workshops designed to hone their skills and expand their reach.

A dedicated Nollywood workshop in Nigeria, and broader #DiscoverMyAfrica workshops for content creators will offer valuable insights and resources to creators at all levels.

“We are committed to supporting the diverse voices and talents that make up Africa’s creative landscape,” said Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube. “These initiatives provide valuable resources and platforms for African filmmakers, musicians, and content creators to share their stories and connect with global audiences.”

To learn more about #DiscoverMyAfrica and how to get involved, visit www.blog.google/africa or follow #DiscoverMyAfrica on social media.