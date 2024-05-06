Chad’s Presidential Election Commences Today Amid Junta’s Opposition

Chadians are set to vote for a new president on Monday, with the aim of putting an end to military rule in the Central African country.

However, opponents of junta leader, Mahamat Idriss Deby, had earlier dismissed the election describing it as a mere formality following violent repression.

Naija News understands that the Chadian presidential election holds great significance for the country. Voters will decide whether to continue decades of Deby family rule in one of the world’s poorest nations.

Chad plays a crucial role in the fight against jihadism in the Sahel desert region.

While Deby’s own prime minister, Succes Masra, is an alternative option, critics argue that he is merely a puppet without any serious challengers. Despite concerns raised by international human rights groups about the fairness of the election, Deby remains confident, promising a decisive victory in the first round.

The political landscape has been marred by the killing of Deby’s main rival and the banning of other candidates, raising doubts about the legitimacy of the process.

Following the death of his father, Idriss Deby Itno, in 2021, Mahamat Deby assumed the role of transition leader and pledged an 18-month path to democracy, which was later extended by two years.

Opposition figures have faced various challenges, including fleeing the country, being silenced, or aligning themselves with Deby’s regime.

The junta has also suppressed any attempts by civil society to campaign against it. Tragically, on October 20, 2022, the army and police opened fire on demonstrators, including members of Masra’s party, the Transformers, who were protesting against the extension of the transition period.

According to international NGOs, approximately 300 young people have tragically lost their lives, while the regime claims that the number is around 50.

Yaya Dillo Djerou, who is both Deby’s cousin and chief election rival, was reportedly shot at close range in the head during an army assault on February 28, as stated by his party.

Although driven out of the country, Masra later returned and was appointed as prime minister in January.

The remaining eight candidates, who are either relatively unknown or perceived as non-hostile towards the regime, are not expected to garner significant votes.

Expressing concern, the International Federation for Human Rights declared on Friday that the election lacks credibility, freedom, and democracy.

The organization also highlighted the escalating human rights violations in the country, including the killing of Dillo.

The International Crisis Group (ICG) cautioned that several issues leading up to the election raise doubts about its credibility.

These issues include the provision that allows officials to only publish regional vote tallies instead of posting results at individual polling stations, thereby preventing observers from verifying the vote count.

Additionally, the ICG pointed out the decision made by Chad’s Constitutional Council to exclude 10 rival candidates from the vote in Deby’s strongholds.

As for Masra, it said: “A significant proportion of his constituency now considers him to have become a stooge of those in power — though some analysts have said Masra may be genuinely aiming to become president.”