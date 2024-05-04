Aliko Dangote Varsity Student Found Dead After Sitting For Examination

Aishat Yahaya Olabisi, a female student at the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State, has been reportedly found dead.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday, Naija News understands.

The young lady in her 300-level studying Food and Science Technology was discovered dead in her off-campus accommodation after returning from school.

Reports indicate that on that ill-fated day, Olabisi had just completed her first examination of the ongoing first-semester exams at the university.

A male student, who preferred to remain anonymous, told reporters that the pressure of examinations may have contributed to her untimely demise.

“The deceased was hale and hearty before she went out to write her first examination in the ongoing first-semester examination,” the male student told The PUNCH.

On the contrary, the management of the university dismissed the reports in the media that the female student died in the university students’ hostel.

In a statement by the Dean of Students Affairs of the university, Prof. Abdulkadir Dambazau, dated 3rd May 2024, refuted the media claims.

The statement titled “Clarification Regarding False Statement About Student’s Death” read, “It has come to our attention that a recent statement made by DLC Hausa and some media outlets regarding the discovery of a student’s corpse at the students’ hall of residence is entirely false. We wish to address this matter promptly and unequivocally refute these claims.

“On 23 April 2024, we received news about the untimely passing of Yahaya Aishat Olabisi, a diligent and bright student of ADUSTECH Wudil. Aishat spent her last evening engrossed in her studies, diligently preparing for upcoming examinations. The following morning after a shared breakfast with her roommate and a heartfelt conversation with her father, she expressed her intent to rest briefly before resuming her studies. However, destiny had a different plan.

“In the early afternoon of the same day, concerns arose when Yahaya Aishat Olabisi did not respond to attempts to reach her. Upon investigation, it was discovered that she had passed away in her sleep in her off-campus residence. Immediate measures were taken, and she was swiftly taken to the university clinic, where her passing was confirmed by medical professionals.”

The statement further clarified that Olabisi’s remains had been transferred to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for postmortem analysis.

“Given the circumstances, her remains were transferred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for postmortem analysis to ascertain the cause of her sudden demise. Meanwhile, her grieving parents, who hail from Ilorin, arrived the following day to bid farewell to their beloved daughter.

“In honouring her memory and bidding her farewell, Aishat was laid to rest on 24 April 2024, surrounded by family, friends, and members of the academic community who mourned her loss deeply,” the statement added.