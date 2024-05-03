‘Obaseki Is Owing Civil Servants Arrears Of Six Months’ – APC Guber Candidate Faults ₦70,000 Minimum Wage

The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has faulted Governor Godwin Obaseki over the ₦70,000 new minimum wage for workers in the state.

Naija News reports that Okpebholo, in a statement issued to journalists on Friday on the political developments in the state ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, said the minimum wage for workers is a “Greek Gift”.

Okpebholo also described the minimum wage announcement for civil servants as a deliberate distraction, insisting that Obaseki should address real issues.

The APC candidate further challenged Obaseki to give accountability of N5 billion approved by the Federal Government as palliative to cushion the hardship on civil servants.

He recalled that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved N5 billion for each state and the FCT in 2023 to enable them to procure food items for distribution to the poor and pay civil servants a certain amount for six months, but Edo state civil servants did not receive the money.

Okpebholo alleged that Obaseki had kept aside the N5 billion to pursue the governorship election in September.

He said: “Governor Obaseki is actually owing Edo civil servants arrears of six months.

“Like other states, Edo got N5 billion from the federal government to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal. In FCT, civil servants were paid an additional N35,000 for six months.

“Other States did the same thing and distributed palliatives to them. In Edo State, Governor Obaseki has been mute.

“No civil servant got any extra money like their counterparts in other States. Let us begin the conversation from there.

“Obaseki should explain to Edo civil servants and Edo people what he did with the N5 billion. Nobody in Edo State has gotten any palliatives or cash transfers from the Edo State Government. What has Obaseki spent the money on?”