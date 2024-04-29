Work-From-Home: 92 Million Jobs Projected To Go Remote By 2030 (See Key Sectors)

The World Economic Forum, in conjunction with digital technology consultants Capgemini, has released a new white paper forecasting that an astonishing 92 million jobs are anticipated to be performed entirely remotely by 2030, surpassing the existing 73 million.

This shift was catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which introduced the widespread adoption of working from home (WFH) among individuals and organizations.

The white paper, titled ‘Realising the Potential of Global Digital Jobs’, highlights that emerging technologies such as cloud computing, video conferencing, and artificial intelligence have facilitated this change by enabling seamless global collaboration and expanding the scope of remote work.

Interestingly, the report points out that an increasing number of remote positions are likely to be filled by individuals in lower-middle-income countries, providing these nations with an opportunity to bridge local skills shortages by tapping into the global talent pool.

Data from the World Economic Forum’s Executive Opinion Survey, which gathers insights from over 10,000 executives about the global availability of skilled workers, further supports these findings.

Key sectors identified as suitable for remote roles include: “accounting, legal, finance, IT services, healthcare, marketing, advertising, communications, and cybersecurity.”

Nevertheless, transitioning to remote work poses several challenges, as outlined in the white paper. It proposes strategies to address technical, professional, and ethical hurdles faced by organizations when employing remote digital workers.

These challenges include access to corporate-grade hardware and high-speed internet, which remain inadequate in some regions. For instance, only 38% of households in Nigeria have a computer.

The report suggests that governmental support might boost computer ownership in such areas.

Furthermore, investment in high-speed internet infrastructure is deemed essential, and public-private partnerships are recommended to facilitate the investment and expertise needed.

The white paper also addresses potential concerns such as wage suppression and work-life balance for remote workers.

It emphasizes the importance of fair wage practices and suggests fostering an inclusive work environment through career support and community engagement initiatives to enhance employee wellbeing and satisfaction.